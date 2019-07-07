Stieven Capital Advisors LP Lowered Stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by $2.43 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Increased Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 127,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 403,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 531,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 42,617 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 02/04/2018 – SPHERE 3D – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES WITH OPUS BANK AND FBC HOLDING S.A.R.L., AFFILIATE OF CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS; 03/04/2018 – Opus Bank: Jim Strickland Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Comml Banking; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Opus Expands Agency with the Acquisition of CRG Events; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus issues bond of SEK 500 million; 20/03/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Southern California Commercial Banking Team; 18/04/2018 – Opus Group: Welcome to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Opus Group AB (PUBL); 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – CONCESSION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY SEK 120 MLN IN NET REVENUES OVER 9-YEAR CONCESSION; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Bd of Directors

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 168.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 18,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.33 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 14,362 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 0.18% or 632,214 shares. Tctc Lc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 319,115 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Company has 367,252 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 108,564 shares stake. Reliance Tru Communications Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 43,522 shares. 36,691 are owned by Cambridge Trust. Montecito Savings Bank invested in 0.3% or 20,925 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Com owns 800,335 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boys Arnold & Communications Inc holds 0.09% or 12,145 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company reported 5,254 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.62% stake. Duncker Streett & Inc reported 57,766 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation invested in 22,750 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12,163 shares to 3,643 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,491 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 37,799 shares to 278,388 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 151,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. OPB’s profit will be $11.90 million for 16.26 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.