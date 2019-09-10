Stieven Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Position in 1St Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) as Market Valuation Declined; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Trimmed T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $3.05 Million as Stock Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $78.32. About 970,394 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS : DOW JONES/CNBC; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video)

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in 1St Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) by 29.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 59,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 142,440 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in 1St Constitution Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 1,138 shares traded. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has declined 14.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCY News: 20/04/2018 – 1st Constitution Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 12/04/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1st Constitution Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCY); 22/03/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger; 22/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $834.11 million for 19.78 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.89% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 3,181 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 660 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology Lp accumulated 9,248 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 0.07% or 39,560 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 607,067 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 14,746 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 23,423 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Act Ii Management Limited Partnership reported 3.26% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ellington Limited Liability Com reported 0.46% stake. Asset Mgmt One stated it has 237,018 shares.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $50.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FCCY’s profit will be $3.48 million for 10.99 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by 1st Constitution Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11,600 shares to 607,936 shares, valued at $19.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 148,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold FCCY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 3.30% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). 223,339 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 17,600 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 17,570 shares. Stieven Advsrs L P, a Missouri-based fund reported 142,440 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,555 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 227,834 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). 118,624 were reported by Salzhauer Michael. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 25 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 103,509 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Corp has 1,100 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

