Stieven Capital Advisors LP Lowered First Bancorp P R (FBP) Holding by $6.61 Million; Shares Declined; Sherwin (SHW) Stock Value Rose While Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Trimmed Its Stake by $13.22 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 34.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 600,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 872,587 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 30,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 64,110 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, down from 94,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $527.18. About 311,110 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 135,011 shares to 240,811 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 151,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co reported 17,570 shares stake. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 21,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raffles Associates Limited Partnership has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Sg Americas Lc accumulated 11,361 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 1.78 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). 1.20 million were reported by Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com. Qs Investors Limited holds 500,309 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) or 99,743 shares. 77,177 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Lc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt accumulated 226,800 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 403,524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa accumulated 0.02% or 772,397 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.08% or 30,008 shares.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.45 million for 11.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 194,263 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap holds 0.93% or 3,437 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 521 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 1,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 130,345 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co reported 69,444 shares. Renaissance Limited Company reported 35,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 49,416 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na owns 2,070 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 5,031 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability has 105,292 shares. Alta Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 125,933 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.04% or 4,059 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Lc has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 662 shares. 940 are held by Cumberland Ptnrs.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares to 535,640 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 3,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

