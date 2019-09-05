Stieven Capital Advisors LP Lifted Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stake By $1.31 Million; KATANGA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (KATFF) Sellers Decreased By 2.36% Their Shorts

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) stake by 18.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp acquired 10,200 shares as Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 65,200 shares with $8.35 million value, up from 55,000 last quarter. Signature Bk New York N Y now has $6.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.01% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.14. About 96,923 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

KATANGA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KATFF) had a decrease of 2.36% in short interest. KATFF’s SI was 1.02 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.36% from 1.04 million shares previously. With 97,800 avg volume, 10 days are for KATANGA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KATFF)’s short sellers to cover KATFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2914. About 24,500 shares traded. Katanga Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:KATFF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company SA, engages in the copper and cobalt mining and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company has market cap of $561.70 million. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and T17 underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Whitehorse, Canada.

More notable recent Katanga Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:KATFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Katanga Mining Looks Better Value Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Glencore: Quick Note On Katanga Mining – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Update On Katanga Mining – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2017. More interesting news about Katanga Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:KATFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Katanga Mining Is A Potential Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” published on January 01, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Katanga Mining: Significantly Undervalued With Sky-High Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) stake by 48,300 shares to 460,360 valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) stake by 10,194 shares and now owns 566,771 shares. First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) was reduced too.