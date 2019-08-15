Stieven Capital Advisors LP Lifted Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Holding by $2.69 Million; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Central Securities Cut Its Position by $2.80 Million as Shares Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 72,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 361,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, up from 289,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 1.01M shares traded or 20.52% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $172.06. About 605,553 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.52% or 20,200 shares. Earnest Prns holds 79 shares. Pennsylvania-based Argyle Cap Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Invesco Ltd invested in 1.64M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Scharf Invests Ltd Co invested in 443,846 shares. 28,637 were accumulated by Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 80 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication has invested 0.12% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 2.28% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Oakbrook Invs Llc reported 7,589 shares. Clearbridge Limited owns 1.01M shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 4,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eastern Bancorp holds 0.87% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 92,558 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd accumulated 140,320 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 16,936 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 235,179 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 358,105 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited owns 174,930 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). California State Teachers Retirement holds 194,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Baystate Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 2 shares. Bartlett Lc has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 1,330 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Alphaone Invest Services Ltd holds 44,787 shares. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 6,446 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 349 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 447,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 312 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 400,575 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 10,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,771 shares, and cut its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT).