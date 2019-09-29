Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL); As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $325,413

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 376,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82M, up from 331,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 542,503 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 1,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,741 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995,000, down from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wal-Mart battling Kroger â€¦ in China – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Authorizes Initiation of Regular Quarterly Dividend Commencing in Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mgmt L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 22,070 shares. 36,412 are owned by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. Aperio Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Clearbridge Investments Limited Com stated it has 0.1% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 81,413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Personal Fin owns 94 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 5,093 shares or 0% of the stock. Intrust Bancorporation Na stated it has 10,419 shares. Brinker Inc owns 44,657 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 9,199 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 666,457 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc. Shellback Cap Lp stated it has 2.78% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 5,277 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 6,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 19,600 shares to 352,238 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 85,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,320 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wheatland Advisors stated it has 1.95% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Da Davidson And reported 197,991 shares stake. Cim Invest Mangement Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,558 shares. Appleton Prns Ma has 0.29% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,713 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr owns 55,058 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Fagan Associates reported 5,741 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Wade G W And accumulated 12,330 shares. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sei has 92,930 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Maryland reported 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Commerce Retail Bank invested in 0.31% or 160,391 shares. 15,104 are held by Schnieders Capital Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Winfield Associates has 0.55% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd holds 3,548 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.