Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW); Jet Capital Investors LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Firstenergy (FE) by $20.05 Million as Market Value Rose

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 489,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 740,395 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 1.40M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS PROVIDES EXPLORATION AND CORPORATE UPDATE; 10/05/2018 – Tree Trimming Program Underway in The Illuminating Company Service Area for 2018; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Request Is to Force Country’s Largest Grid Operator to Take Power From Certain Plants; 12/04/2018 – BTL Group at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 10/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit’s Collapse Casts Pall Over Nuveen Muni Holdings; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Intends to Permanently Deactivate Two Nuclear Power Plants in Ohio and One in Pennsylvania; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey; 09/03/2018 – Met-Ed Crews Focused on Completing Restoration by Late Friday Evening; 06/04/2018 – Penelec to Conduct Storm Restoration Drill to Help Employees Prepare for Severe Weather Events

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 72,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 361,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, up from 289,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 523,352 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 600,825 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 400,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PacWest to ‘retire’ Square 1 brand – Triangle Business Journal” on January 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Loan Portfolio Sale Nasdaq:PACW – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “RBC Capital picks up PacWest with outperform rating – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “East West Bancorp: A Steady Fed Funds Rate Is A Recipe For Continued Net Interest Margin Improvement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More news for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

