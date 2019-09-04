Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Citigroup (C); Beck Capital Management Decreased Holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) by $1.96 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 148,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, up from 201,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 8.52 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 928,033 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS BOARD WILL CAREFULLY EXAMEN STARWOOD’S OFFER; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Network holds 0.01% or 116 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 960,273 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 126,471 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bloom Tree Prns Limited Liability Company holds 4.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 643,653 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 28,356 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 657,081 shares. Altfest L J Com Incorporated invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Finance Gru invested in 0.2% or 36,184 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested in 18,525 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 348,455 shares. Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Allsquare Wealth holds 0.15% or 3,164 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Davis Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 127,915 shares to 403,579 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 400,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis’ stock jumps after sale of rest of Green Organic Dutchman stake for C$86.5 million – MarketWatch” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Estate Fin Inc Com (NYSE:ARI) by 28,696 shares to 171,231 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG) by 139,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,365 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Where’s The Love For Starwood Property Trust? – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information – PRNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.78 million for 11.93 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.