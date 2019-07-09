Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC); Nfc Investments Has Decreased Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Stake by $766,970 as Share Value Declined

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 99,296 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 488.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 179,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 216,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 36,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 356,124 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 425 shares. Cordasco Ntwk has invested 0.02% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 8,801 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 40,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 40,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 0% or 67,645 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Invesco reported 101,924 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc stated it has 33,473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 3,685 shares. 80,893 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Credit Suisse Ag owns 21,821 shares. State Street invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1,200 shares.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 17,575 shares to 377,650 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mngmt holds 63,545 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.09% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc holds 197 shares. 25,773 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Lc. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Smith Graham Communication Invest Lp owns 108,970 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 22,402 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 14,137 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 93 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 100,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 19,517 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 155,048 shares.

