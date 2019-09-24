Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position by $1.95 Million; Stock Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Boosted Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 81.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 39,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,032 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.23M, up from 47,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 376,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82 million, up from 331,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 571,224 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 54,700 shares to 231,300 shares, valued at $30.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn) by 10.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80M shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomasville National Bank owns 3.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,085 shares. Mu Invs invested in 34,700 shares or 4.31% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Investment Partners Lc reported 379,037 shares. 151,855 were reported by Roffman Miller Inc Pa. Conestoga Capital Advisors invested in 2,780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pure Fincl Inc holds 0.71% or 20,097 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2.94M shares or 2.23% of the stock. Augustine Asset Mgmt owns 8.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,388 shares. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% or 1,075 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 651,100 shares. Main Street Ltd owns 3.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 68,708 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,379 shares. Van Strum Towne has 1,053 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Western Alliance Sees Huge Deposit Growth – The Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Climbed 16.4% in April – The Motley Fool” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Alliance Ranks #1 On S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Best Regional Banks 2018 List – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Alliance Bank Announces Ratings from Moody’s Investors Service – Business Wire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 27,200 shares to 561,042 shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 106,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,363 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 904,060 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. American Intll Gru accumulated 1,652 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 1.80M shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mgmt owns 35,225 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co owns 9,880 shares. Kennedy Cap Incorporated holds 0.17% or 163,602 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 135,359 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prns Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 283,935 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 51,463 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability accumulated 23,657 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,140 shares stake.