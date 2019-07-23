Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increased Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding; Evercore Wealth Management Trimmed Enbridge (ENB) Holding By $324,144

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 29.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 9,004 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 21,550 shares with $781,000 value, down from 30,554 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $71.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.73 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 172.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp acquired 312,980 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock declined 9.80%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 494,463 shares with $16.99M value, up from 181,483 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.66B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 1.07 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video)

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 12,643 shares to 418,984 valued at $80.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 3,825 shares and now owns 9,181 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $792.49 million for 22.71 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Synovus (NYSE:SNV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synovus had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Sunday, February 24. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. Stephens maintained the shares of SNV in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 48,400 shares to 560,500 valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Op Bancorp stake by 147,500 shares and now owns 589,884 shares. Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) was reduced too.