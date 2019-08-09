Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increased Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake By $371,200; Last Week GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering GlaxoSmithKline PLC (LON:GSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GlaxoSmithKline PLC had 43 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of GSK in report on Monday, February 11 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. UBS downgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. Bryan Garnier & Cie maintained GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 1540 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. See GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1575.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1610.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1630.00 New Target: GBX 1610.00 Unchanged

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1630.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1575.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1630.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp acquired 11,600 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 607,936 shares with $19.76M value, up from 596,336 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $14.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 2.22M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 48,400 shares to 560,500 valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) stake by 34,500 shares and now owns 152,370 shares. Op Bancorp was reduced too.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Q2 results beat; NIM declines – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Advisors Oh has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated invested in 658,826 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 12 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 3.12M shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 1.24% or 1.61M shares. Fiera has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Da Davidson & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 10,206 shares. American Financial Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.9% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 834,093 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Sun Life Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). M&T National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 62,560 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.1% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 107,689 shares.

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid GlaxoSmithKline plc’s (LON:GSK) Upcoming 1.1% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About GlaxoSmithKline plc’s (LON:GSK) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GSK pharma head flags need for speed in high-pressure drug market – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GSK-Pfizer JV gets conditional approval from S.Africa’s competition regulator – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.