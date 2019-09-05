Stieven Capital Advisors LP Holds Stake in Lakeland Finl (LKFN); Water Asset Management Has Cut Xylem (XYL) Holding by $2.28 Million

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $75.31. About 741,002 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 3073.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 129,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The hedge fund held 133,307 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 28,403 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold LKFN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc stated it has 13,644 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 43,850 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 284,146 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Comerica Bank invested in 0.01% or 17,554 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 9,620 shares. Invesco Limited owns 83,756 shares. Matarin Limited Liability Company reported 17,683 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 6,888 are owned by United Financial Advisers Ltd. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Ltd Com owns 210,102 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 454,829 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,851 shares. 123,514 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt. Products Ltd Liability Corporation has 22,076 shares.

More notable recent Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brok A. Lahrman Joins Lake City Bank as Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lakeland Financial Reports Record Quarterly Performance Nasdaq:LKFN – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lake City Bank Opens its 50th Office in Downtown Indianapolis – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WTFC or LKFN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 30,953 shares to 240,047 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 45,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,868 shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $468,290 activity. Shares for $20,790 were bought by O’Neill Lisa M.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $151.22 million for 22.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests owns 88,968 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Andra Ap reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc holds 6,046 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Btim stated it has 3,016 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,659 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 8,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Water Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 3.9% or 34,428 shares. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 161,786 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 564,625 shares. Westport Asset Management Incorporated reported 6,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 9,500 shares. Royal London Asset reported 391,129 shares.