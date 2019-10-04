Stieven Capital Advisors LP Holds Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL); American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose While Ameritas Investment Partners Decreased Stake

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 10,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 15,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 25,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 2.75 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 376,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82 million, up from 331,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 409,266 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,619 shares to 36,748 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $917.86 million for 12.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 319,462 shares to 805,786 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 113,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,510 shares, and cut its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL).

