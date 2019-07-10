Stieven Capital Advisors LP Holding in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Decreased by $2.43 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Declined, Holder Vident Investment Advisory Cut by $1.26 Million Its Stake

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 29.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 9,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 32,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $136.78. About 1.01 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA)

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp analyzed 127,915 shares as the company's stock declined 3.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 403,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 531,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $750.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 216,989 shares traded or 65.57% up from the average. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Opus Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opus’ (OPB) CEO Stephen Gordon on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Opus Bank Further Expands Its Arizona Commercial Banking Team – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 154,800 shares to 588,242 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 19,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. OPB’s profit will be $11.90 million for 15.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “HCA Holdings (HCA) PT Raised to $181 at UBS; ‘See Inflection Coming Again’ – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCA Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCA Holdings Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 84,446 shares to 879,370 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 3,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).