Stieven Capital Advisors LP Holding in Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Lowered by $483,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holder Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 1.77 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Community West Bancshares (CWBC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 460,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 508,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Community West Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 4,697 shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 9,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 9,286 shares. Pnc Serv Gru accumulated 0% or 3,779 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 38,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Icahn Carl C holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 35.23M shares. First Republic Investment has 4,851 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability owns 55,848 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Lc has 22,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7,348 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 3,782 shares. 63,143 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Macquarie Group stated it has 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.37 million for 13.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 148,600 shares to 350,200 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 96,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $100,751 activity. BARTLEIN ROBERT had bought 1,000 shares worth $9,950. Filippin William F had bought 1,000 shares worth $10,300 on Monday, February 4. STOVESAND KIRK also bought $2,706 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) on Friday, March 1.

