Stieven Capital Advisors LP Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; As Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Stock Value Declined, Central Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed by $2.97 Million Its Stake

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 85.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 15,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 2,623 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 17,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 563,442 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 54,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 295,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.72M, down from 350,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 68,074 shares to 449,874 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.97M for 19.47 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,375 shares to 12,646 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Reit #986 (VNQ).

