Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding By $1.95 Million; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Cut By $5.82 Million Its Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Position

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) stake by 51.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp analyzed 24,748 shares as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)'s stock rose 6.86%. The Hansberger Growth Investors Lp holds 23,531 shares with $5.54 million value, down from 48,279 last quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd now has $29.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $213.45. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 13.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp acquired 44,400 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)'s stock rose 4.55%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 376,000 shares with $16.82 million value, up from 331,600 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $492.66M for 14.99 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $33500 highest and $240 lowest target. $276’s average target is 29.30% above currents $213.45 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $33500 target in Monday, July 8 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of CP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity. BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125 worth of stock.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) stake by 319,462 shares to 805,786 valued at $8.90M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Smartfinancial Inc stake by 58,730 shares and now owns 219,658 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

