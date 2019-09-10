Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Stake in Citigroup (C) as Stock Rose; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shares Rose While Corvex Management LP Has Increased Holding

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 15.69 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.40M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 17/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: MGM Launches Biggest Employment Push For Springfield Casino; 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 148,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, up from 201,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 10.38 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN MIKE O’NEILL COMMENTS AT MEETING

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 800,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Mngmt LP invested in 163,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2.27M shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Lp holds 0.14% or 59,140 shares in its portfolio. Nine Masts Capital Ltd owns 372,000 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). James Invest Rech invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc invested in 23,901 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 282,175 were accumulated by Barr E S And. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 7.35 million shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Com invested in 92,194 shares. Nordea Inv reported 26,625 shares. 172,462 are held by Twin Tree L P. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis reported 1.39% stake. Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 348,455 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 15,385 are held by Zuckerman Invest Group Incorporated. Suntrust Banks reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 28,969 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,141 shares. Highlander Limited holds 5,590 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,186 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fagan reported 1.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Mount Lucas Management Ltd Partnership has 1.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 9.22M are held by Investec Asset Management Ltd. Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Com holds 0.37% or 7,413 shares in its portfolio.