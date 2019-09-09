Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Stake by $6.89 Million; Cummins (CMI) Holder Agf Investments America Has Lowered Stake

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 14,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 10,218 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $160.84. About 949,784 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 127.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 135,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 240,811 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 90,742 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lender to Support Denver Growth; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Integrity Bancshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 01, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Independent Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: IBTX, ORIT – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $114,713 activity. On Thursday, April 25 the insider Hobart Brian E bought $100,061.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 4,266 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co has 294,066 shares. 23,542 are owned by Westwood Hldg. Kennedy Management Inc holds 184,034 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 26,618 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mendon Cap Advsrs Corporation reported 594,026 shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. Stifel invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Putnam Limited Liability Company has 52,739 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 164,496 are held by Forest Hill Capital Llc. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 21,670 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 4,395 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Investment Mngmt invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 1,922 shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 80,834 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Op Bancorp by 147,500 shares to 589,884 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 45,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,868 shares, and cut its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 18,760 shares to 98,329 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (NYSE:HASI) by 21,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc. Reit (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 6,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.08% or 1,987 shares. New York-based Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). State Street holds 10.60M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 1,500 were accumulated by Highvista Strategies. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Lc owns 3.37% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 53,444 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 300 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.74% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The California-based Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.59% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Conning holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 281,388 shares. 19,662 are held by Creative Planning. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Incorporated Al, a Alabama-based fund reported 25,460 shares.