Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Stake by $1.36 Million; Valuation Declined; Somerset Trust Company Stake in Centene Del Com (CNC) Has Increased by $421,721

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 45,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 382,868 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, down from 428,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 20,330 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 1.16M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.14M for 13.62 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 8,482 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 715,534 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct holds 0.98% or 973,796 shares. Stifel reported 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Advisory holds 337,819 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Management Us reported 0.02% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 15,344 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 22,537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 23,558 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 16,363 are owned by Sonata Cap Grp Inc Incorporated. Citigroup has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Sei Investments Comm holds 0% or 22,159 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 1.73 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 60,658 shares or 0% of the stock.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 124,383 shares to 479,294 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 45,894 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Limited Com. Sivik Ltd Liability Corp has 80,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc holds 414,119 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.31% stake. Suntrust Banks holds 6,732 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 160,769 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp invested in 0.29% or 583,500 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 1,400 shares. 192,389 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 713,010 shares. Mercer Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 200 shares. Quantres Asset invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). British Columbia Invest Management accumulated 112,172 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.11% or 383,552 shares in its portfolio.