Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Banner (BANR) Stake as Share Value Rose; Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted Cubesmart (CUBE) Holding by $469,952; Share Value Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 152,370 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, down from 186,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53. About 129,337 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 14,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 1.20 million shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.29M for 12.62 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 124,383 shares to 479,294 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 151,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard reported 9,330 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 9,898 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Texas Permanent School Fund has 21,214 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 5,408 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt holds 20,942 shares. Alps has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Invesco invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Ajo Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 62,879 shares. Cwh Incorporated stated it has 18,419 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.1% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 130,079 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. Cap Fund Sa stated it has 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Banner Corporation to Acquire California-Focused AltaPacific Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Solid Biosciences, Zion Oil & Gas, Banner, Senestech, Kingsway Financial Services, and Marathon Patent Group with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: BANR, CNOB, FCX, MSM, PMT – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banner Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 31,003 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of stated it has 536,796 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). First Mercantile Trust has 0.06% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 7,989 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Voya Inv Ltd has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Presima Inc reported 608,800 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 76,900 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 57 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,007 shares. Qs Limited stated it has 36,374 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.04% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Gp reported 0% stake. Amica Mutual Com holds 0.19% or 46,529 shares in its portfolio.