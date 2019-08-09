Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Banner (BANR) Stake By $1.86 Million; Pimco High Income Fund (PHK)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased Banner Corp (BANR) stake by 18.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 34,500 shares as Banner Corp (BANR)’s stock rose 11.85%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 152,370 shares with $8.25 million value, down from 186,870 last quarter. Banner Corp now has $1.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 39,240 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities

Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 23 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 22 decreased and sold their equity positions in Pimco High Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.40 million shares, down from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pimco High Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 10.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity. 111 Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) shares with value of $6,380 were bought by Riordan Kevin F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 15,325 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hennessy Inc, California-based fund reported 32,500 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Thb Asset has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). First Interstate Comml Bank stated it has 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Prudential Financial reported 80,661 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 4,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 14 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 808,758 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 11,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 10,527 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has 400,049 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Lakeland Finl Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) stake by 129,107 shares to 133,307 valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jefferies Finl Group Inc stake by 151,300 shares and now owns 609,300 shares. Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) was raised too.

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $35.65M for 13.00 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe.

Clenar Muke Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in PIMCO High Income Fund for 554,582 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 247,864 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stratford Consulting Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 21,306 shares. The California-based Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.06% in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 32,311 shares.