Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Holding; Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Lifted Its Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Position by $590,000

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 116,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 270,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 154,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 816 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.54. About 588,043 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 15/03/2018 – Maxim Power 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.23; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices

More news for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” and published on September 27, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $68,888 activity. 370 shares valued at $6,198 were bought by HELBERG TOM R on Friday, June 21. Shares for $4,835 were bought by KLEIN MARK A on Wednesday, August 14. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider CARTER GEORGE W bought $5,160.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 58,730 shares to 219,658 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 19,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,238 shares, and cut its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Punch & Assocs Mgmt Incorporated owns 161,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Blackrock has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 73,962 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 30,544 shares. First Manhattan Comm invested in 33,931 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.29% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 629,151 shares. Banc Funds Communications Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutler Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.23% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 185,003 shares. Missouri-based Stieven Cap Advisors LP has invested 0.8% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 53 shares. 12,486 are owned by Geode Capital Management. Fj Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.34% or 213,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis stated it has 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 11,968 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 299,781 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 43,286 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc owns 10,780 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Ckw Financial Gru has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Communications, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,569 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Aviva Public Limited Company owns 100,716 shares. 292,391 were reported by Bb&T. Westwood Grp reported 77,555 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 78,259 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 0.03% or 10,014 shares. American Group Inc reported 6.80M shares.