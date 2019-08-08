Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Holding by $6.89 Million as Share Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Trimmed Its Position by $2.85 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 127.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 135,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 240,811 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 157,870 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lender to Support Denver Growth; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) – Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Square, Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Toys R Us: Don’t Call It a Comeback – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx News: FDX Stock Falls After Ending Amazon Ground Deliveries – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual has invested 3.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roberts Glore & Il has invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 168 are owned by Matrix Asset Advsr Ny. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.37% or 20,857 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd Llc invested in 2.41% or 21,243 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 1,413 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Valmark Advisers Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,367 are owned by Lourd Cap Ltd Liability. Morgan Stanley invested in 4.65M shares or 2.34% of the stock. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 232 shares. Curbstone Financial Management owns 2,786 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Company reported 11,516 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 3.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oppenheimer reported 1.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.51 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Op Bancorp by 147,500 shares to 589,884 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 600,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 67,216 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 9,236 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) or 10,772 shares. First Advsr LP invested in 0% or 45,814 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% or 5,145 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.03% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc holds 0.05% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) or 82,822 shares. 8,611 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 2.22M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Stifel Finance Corporation stated it has 20,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Ltd Liability Company invested in 13,641 shares. Maltese Cap Lc holds 0.24% or 61,812 shares in its portfolio. Secor Cap Advisors LP stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Stieven Advsrs Lp accumulated 240,811 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Love These 5 Little-Known Stocks – Nasdaq” on October 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) CEO David Brooks on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Independent Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Adds Edwards and Geronazzo to Colorado Lending Teams – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Elevates Barry Kromann and Marshall Boyd in Fort Worth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $114,713 activity. Harrison Alicia Kuhn also bought $14,652 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) on Wednesday, May 29.