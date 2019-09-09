Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding; Arbor Investment Advisors Boosted Position in Intel Corp. (INTC)

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 151.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 14.83 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 488.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 179,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 216,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 36,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.99% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 412,027 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton And Ma invested in 34,053 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.55M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 85,000 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 0.87% or 5.61M shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc reported 789,464 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 2.9% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 122,670 shares. Altfest L J & Com has 0.53% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 34,661 shares. 5,531 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc. Amg Natl Comml Bank invested in 15,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Payden & Rygel stated it has 312,900 shares. American Savings Bank accumulated 0.07% or 4,265 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust accumulated 31,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Citigroup owns 2.43 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank holds 0.87% or 323,164 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 73,943 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel: Zen And The Art Of Chip Production – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Intel as it Trades Low in Its Range – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “East West Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for EWBC – Nasdaq” on May 18, 2016, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Chase adds Somerville, Chinatown branches to local lineup – Boston Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for EWBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 09, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Associate Inc has 23,025 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Nordea Inv Mgmt has 5,112 shares. Community Financial Lc, Vermont-based fund reported 130,666 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc reported 700,179 shares. Stieven Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Hong Kong-based Parametrica Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.28% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Johnson Counsel owns 0.03% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 27,320 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 100 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Llc reported 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 42,415 shares. Group holds 0.06% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 346,721 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 7,641 shares. Compton Cap Incorporated Ri invested in 6,550 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 400,575 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,370 shares, and cut its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. 2,512 shares were bought by Zhou Catherine, worth $100,028.