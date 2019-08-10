Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Stake by $305,820; Share Value Rose; Capstone Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Carnival (Put) (CCL)

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (Put) (CCL) by 516.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 38,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 45,600 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 3.43 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 566,771 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51 million, down from 576,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 131,290 shares traded or 167.14% up from the average. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 24,586 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.29% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 465,480 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 15,793 shares. Moreover, Westover Advsr Llc has 0.18% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Andra Ap invested in 0.11% or 71,600 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 2.71 million shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 33,336 shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Com holds 131,836 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Capital Inc Ca holds 0.16% or 27,020 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 107,368 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc holds 0% or 41,039 shares. 63,977 are owned by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 401,463 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) owns 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 8,564 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 267,678 shares to 32,322 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed Inc by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IYR).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 13,104 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has 627,229 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 22,589 shares. Jcsd Cap Limited Liability Com holds 273,925 shares or 6.26% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 13,788 shares. Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 220,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 113,927 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 669,016 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Mendon Capital Advsr Corporation invested in 516,865 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Limited Co holds 0.8% or 96,536 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 12,130 shares in its portfolio. State Street has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 257,316 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 57,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.85 million for 10.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.