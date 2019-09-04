Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Stake; 1-800 FLOWERS.COM – Class A (FLWS) Sellers Decreased By 5.2% Their Shorts

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) stake by 10.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 45,403 shares as Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 382,868 shares with $11.54M value, down from 428,271 last quarter. Heritage Finl Corp Wash now has $939.93 million valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 4,888 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:FLWS) had a decrease of 5.2% in short interest. FLWS’s SI was 2.92M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.2% from 3.08 million shares previously. With 405,100 avg volume, 7 days are for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s short sellers to cover FLWS’s short positions. The SI to 1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc – Class A’s float is 12.14%. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 16,664 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heritage Financial Corp, Reinsurance Group of America and Silicon Motion Technology Corp – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/10/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.02% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Pnc Serv Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,086 shares. Assetmark holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 4,511 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Amer Int Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 27,227 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 926,444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 25,336 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). 11,931 were accumulated by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 7,608 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Com invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). 12,400 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 39,990 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,344 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 23,500 shares to 371,838 valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lakeland Finl Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) stake by 129,107 shares and now owns 133,307 shares. Veritex Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.14M for 13.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.73M shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 69,489 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 962,225 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Zacks reported 12,546 shares. Eagle Boston Mngmt has 173,713 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division holds 354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 121,751 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Com has 1,145 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 206,528 shares. Bessemer reported 74,200 shares. 22,930 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md.