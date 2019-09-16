Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stake; Pulte Homes (PHM) Holder Twin Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.63 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 68,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 449,874 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46M, up from 381,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 1.49 million shares traded or 10.13% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc (PHM) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 84,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 197,670 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, down from 282,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 5.27 million shares traded or 48.15% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Del Webb Unveils New Consumer Inspired Home Designs – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PulteGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:PHM) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.28 million for 9.58 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc reported 29.81 million shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 3,557 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 34,584 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office has 27 shares. Smithfield Co accumulated 1,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 786,304 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 8.29M shares. Cap Growth Management Limited Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 90,000 shares. Hartford Inv Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). American Century Companies accumulated 4.96 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.5% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 676,823 shares. The New York-based Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 62,250 shares.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx Dollar High Yiel (HYG) by 9,140 shares to 24,875 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Hi (DEM) by 13,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Umpqua Bank Names KÃ¤the Anchel EVP, Head of Innovation – GlobeNewswire” on October 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encouraging, If Choppy, Progress At Umpqua – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.