Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position; Grainger W W (GWW) Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 3,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $276.53. About 146,054 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 96,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 381,800 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 379,405 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 28,880 shares to 39,004 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 earnings per share, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.58M for 15.36 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 400,575 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.