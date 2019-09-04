Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding; Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Carter’s (NYSE:CRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carter’s has $120 highest and $99 lowest target. $107’s average target is 15.86% above currents $92.35 stock price. Carter’s had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup reinitiated Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) rating on Monday, March 18. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $120 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. See Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) latest ratings:

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 172.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp acquired 312,980 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 494,463 shares with $16.99M value, up from 181,483 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 104,184 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Carter's, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com. Eagle Boston Management stated it has 38,849 shares. 63 were reported by First Manhattan. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 171 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 135,578 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 28,185 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Services Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,059 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs holds 6,652 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.05% or 30,911 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com holds 0% or 7,837 shares. Suntrust Banks has 26,903 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 12,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 56,327 shares. Metropolitan Life has 12,042 shares. 83,500 are owned by Swiss National Bank & Trust.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. It has a 15.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories.

The stock increased 3.44% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $92.35. About 197,948 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 17.95% above currents $34.93 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) stake by 10,194 shares to 566,771 valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) stake by 127,915 shares and now owns 403,579 shares. Op Bancorp was reduced too.

