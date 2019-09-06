Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Holding in East West Bancorp (EWBC) as Share Value Declined; First Eagle Investment Management Has Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $248.71 Million; Shares Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 488.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 179,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 216,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 36,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 108,461 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 1.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 3.78 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632.16M, down from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $164.29. About 511,784 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PINTEC Empowers East West Bank in its Digital Transformation – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: CYH, EWBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. 2,512 shares were bought by Zhou Catherine, worth $100,028.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1St Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 59,560 shares to 142,440 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 600,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 109,768 shares. 366,328 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 38,800 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 15.63M shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.07% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 976 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.3% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Jefferies Gp Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Natl Pension Serv has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 6,949 shares. Aristotle Management Limited accumulated 5.68M shares or 1.62% of the stock. 74,970 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 840 shares. Pacific Global Invest Management holds 0.84% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 79,105 shares. 412,072 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 363,895 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.90 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.15M shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $66.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 83,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).