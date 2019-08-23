Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Banner (BANR) Holding by $1.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Value Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Lowered Stake by $358,110

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 152,370 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, down from 186,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 22,774 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 733,198 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.66 million, down from 738,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 479,742 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 22/03/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 16/04/2018 – U.S. FCC SAYS IT REACHES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE ON RURAL CALLING; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.30 million for 12.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.72 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.