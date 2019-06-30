Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stake by $621,600 as Share Value Declined; Spectrum Management Group Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $518,544 as Stock Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 69,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $224.59. About 511,681 shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca owns 8,638 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Tru has 3.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 483,598 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Llc has 932,615 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Limited Liability Company invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 4.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commercial Bank Of The West owns 147,792 shares. Altimeter Management LP invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Moore And reported 16,689 shares. Founders Financial Secs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,336 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 135,345 shares. Burke Herbert Bancorporation holds 3.19% or 30,539 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Limited Liability Company reported 493,552 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks owns 1.11 million shares. Mirador Ptnrs Lp reported 13,822 shares.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares to 32,971 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, up 12.67% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.42 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.10 million for 11.27 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.44 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.39% or 4,000 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd reported 21,145 shares stake. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.13% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.56% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 9,995 shares. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 2,417 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Mgmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,673 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 8,510 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum & Towne accumulated 17,232 shares or 2.85% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors reported 89 shares. Comerica Natl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 15,642 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 7,415 shares. Amp Capital Ltd owns 0.02% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 13,969 shares. Moreover, Btc Cap has 0.43% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 12,086 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. 900 shares valued at $199,007 were bought by Clendening John S on Friday, May 24.