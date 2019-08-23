Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Position By $621,600; AT&T (T) Shorts Raised By 9.87%

AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) had an increase of 9.87% in short interest. T’s SI was 99.00 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.87% from 90.11M shares previously. With 27.94 million avg volume, 4 days are for AT&T Inc (NYSE:T)’s short sellers to cover T’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 4.55 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased Svb Finl Group (SIVB) stake by 4.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,800 shares as Svb Finl Group (SIVB)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 66,288 shares with $14.74 million value, down from 69,088 last quarter. Svb Finl Group now has $10.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $194.25. About 63,882 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc stake by 19,400 shares to 184,052 valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) stake by 135,011 shares and now owns 240,811 shares. Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Svb Financial Group has $28500 highest and $23500 lowest target. $264.17’s average target is 35.99% above currents $194.25 stock price. Svb Financial Group had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Monday, July 8 to “Market Perform”. Raymond James maintained SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) rating on Friday, April 26. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $28500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. Bank of America maintained SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $280 target.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 earnings per share, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.27M for 9.77 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity. Clendening John S bought $199,007 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 41,989 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 67,960 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Grp has 165 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Pnc Financial Ser Gru Inc holds 0% or 6,282 shares. Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 31 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 176,700 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 1,014 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.13% or 363,400 shares. Raymond James Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 70,615 shares. Invesco Ltd has 641,927 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 66,222 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors reported 2,417 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 389,585 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc reported 6,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 1.90% above currents $35.33 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold AT&T Inc. shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Advsrs holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20,532 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 0.34% or 510,450 shares. Jcic Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 12,519 shares. Harvest Cap Inc accumulated 17,546 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,441 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 122,870 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Group Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 93 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Llc has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 223,539 shares. 127,554 are owned by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 241,225 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings reported 783,756 shares. Thompson Inv Incorporated stated it has 15,760 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Frontier Invest Management Communication invested in 0.96% or 490,303 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 308,521 shares. Fred Alger Management, a New York-based fund reported 1.07M shares.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company has market cap of $258.17 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. It has a 14.9 P/E ratio. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers.