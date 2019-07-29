Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake by $5.12 Million as Stock Value Declined; Gateway Advisory Lowered Holding in Aes (AES) by $380,592 as Shares Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 124,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 331,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, up from 206,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 250,316 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25B market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. It is down 31.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 600,825 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 10,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,771 shares, and cut its stake in 1St Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trexquant Invest LP has 0.06% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 76,680 were accumulated by Dana Inv. Regions Corporation stated it has 17,409 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.23% or 879,515 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp accumulated 5,080 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2.04 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Aurora Counsel holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 25,133 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Broadview Advsr Limited Liability holds 201,400 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 45,139 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.26 million for 15.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,078 shares. Symons Capital Management owns 601,800 shares. 128,845 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bokf Na invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Prudential Public Limited Com reported 0.23% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 34,661 shares. The Iowa-based Btc Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.66% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 3.70M shares. 35.22 million were reported by State Street Corp. Systematic Lp owns 151,560 shares. Fort Washington Oh accumulated 38,400 shares. 338,080 are held by Centre Asset Management Ltd Llc. Pggm holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.99 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 321,666 shares. Nomura Inc invested in 1,821 shares or 0% of the stock.

