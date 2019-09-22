Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding by $1.09 Million; Eqt (EQT) Position Maintained by Hbk Investments L P

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 68,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 449,874 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46M, up from 381,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 1.32 million shares traded or 1.12% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.05M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 9.74M shares traded or 63.38% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 05/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Mid Market Europe to invest in BBS Automation; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII FUND BUYS FACILE.IT FROM OAKLEY CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Commun; Will Combine Assets With Lumos Networks; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – EQM ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OLYMPUS GATHERING SYSTEM, ITS 75% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE GATHERING SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – Natgas producer EQT’s CEO Steven Schlotterbeck resigns; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – BOARDS OF EQT AND EACH OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, AS WELL AS CONFLICTS COMMITTEES OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEALS

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 106,100 shares to 388,363 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 319,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,786 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.59 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Co reported 0% stake. Gradient Investments Limited Com owns 628 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 92,926 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. S R Schill reported 20,816 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 43,011 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 237,858 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The reported 359,848 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ejf Cap Limited Com stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 34,406 shares. Axa reported 318,602 shares stake.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $493,827 activity. $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R.. $24,992 worth of stock was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1. MacCleary Gerald F. also bought $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. Rice Daniel J. IV also bought $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 130,384 shares to 9,462 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) by 49,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,500 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.