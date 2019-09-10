Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Lakeland Finl (LKFN) Holding; Bulldog Investors Lowered Holding in Tri Contl Com (TY) as Shares Were Volatile

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 3073.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 129,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The hedge fund held 133,307 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 54,114 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp Com (TY) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 82,979 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 69,686 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 152,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 43,286 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares to 604,953 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A by 309,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cohen And Steers has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Republic Inv Inc holds 8,283 shares. 69,686 are held by Bulldog Investors Llc. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.02% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 10,483 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il holds 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 8,662 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Advisory Service Net Lc reported 0% stake. Wesbanco National Bank holds 0.01% or 9,093 shares. M&R Cap Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.01% or 11,395 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% or 8,054 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 6,204 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold LKFN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank has 43,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 1.83 million shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership has 8,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 686,264 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 44,206 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Walthausen And Ltd Liability Corp owns 155,836 shares. 29,125 are owned by Cs Mckee Limited Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 37,639 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 60,716 shares. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.36% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Opus Capital Grp Inc Lc holds 0.2% or 16,884 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). 42,412 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Moreover, Btim has 0.23% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $468,290 activity. WELCH M SCOTT also bought $425,100 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) on Wednesday, August 14.