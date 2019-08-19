Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stake by $1.31 Million; Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Position Held by Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 177.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 42,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 67,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 24,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $62.57. About 64,730 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 65,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $121.03. About 42,784 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 48,300 shares to 460,360 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,370 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Signature Bank (SBNY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Down 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 10,068 shares to 31,108 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bandwidth Inc by 8,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,733 shares, and cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 8,659 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 3,005 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 11,277 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 64,618 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 17,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & accumulated 441,098 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 22,487 shares. Barr E S And Communication invested in 0.14% or 20,379 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.07% or 342,864 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 60,209 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Sit Investment Associates Incorporated reported 10,575 shares. Mesirow Finance Inv Mgmt reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Moreover, Parkside Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC).

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire STC Capital Bank – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Common Stock Warrants – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-To-Date 2018 Earnings Release Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.