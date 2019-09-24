Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted By $795,800 Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake; Interocean Capital Has Decreased Molson Coors Brewing Class B (TAP) Position

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Molson Coors Brewing Class B (TAP) stake by 7.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc sold 15,309 shares as Molson Coors Brewing Class B (TAP)’s stock declined 9.03%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 193,501 shares with $10.84M value, down from 208,810 last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing Class B now has $12.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.56. About 316,792 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 7.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp acquired 17,300 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)’s stock declined 5.90%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 233,835 shares with $10.94 million value, up from 216,535 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $6.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 275,750 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. $100,028 worth of stock was bought by Zhou Catherine on Tuesday, September 3. 1,000 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares with value of $38,691 were bought by Irving Paul H.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) stake by 27,200 shares to 561,042 valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Smartfinancial Inc stake by 58,730 shares and now owns 219,658 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.60M are owned by Bankshares Of America De. 21,864 were accumulated by United Automobile Association. Jane Street Gru Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 7,300 are held by Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri. Bb&T Secs owns 10,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Epoch Prtn Inc holds 101,983 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Df Dent & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Legal & General Group Public Limited Com reported 503,986 shares stake. Commerce Commercial Bank has 5,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 124 were reported by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc. First Personal Fincl holds 0% or 217 shares. 61,827 are owned by Pacific Global Mgmt Communication. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Registered Investment Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 8,547 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 42,505 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Intact Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Natixis has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Petrus Com Lta holds 0.04% or 3,598 shares in its portfolio. Champlain Inv Prtn accumulated 0.89% or 1.89M shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Twin Tree Management Lp accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Ariel Investments Limited Liability Com holds 1.25% or 1.78M shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0.02% or 32,843 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Financial Inc has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 152 shares. Palouse Capital holds 122,209 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.39M for 9.45 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 0.20% above currents $55.56 stock price. Molson Coors Brewing had 5 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bryan Garnier & Cie downgraded Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) on Thursday, August 1 to “Sell” rating.