Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Stake by $6.97 Million as Market Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut by $1.00 Million Its Holding

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 188,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% . The hedge fund held 31,321 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 219,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Trico Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 5,165 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 92,641 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41M, down from 100,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 9.34 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses

Analysts await TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 37.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TCBK’s profit will be $22.27 million for 12.00 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TriCo Bancshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $537,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold TCBK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 0.26% more from 18.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Advsrs Limited holds 0.01% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) or 1,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd reported 76,133 shares. State Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). First Tru LP has 34,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 80,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) or 27,786 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). 68,300 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 664,638 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 158,707 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 8,471 shares. Moreover, Victory Mngmt has 0% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 116,849 shares to 270,860 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,595 shares to 39,799 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 158,333 are held by Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beacon Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axa holds 1.74% or 3.31 million shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh stated it has 4,466 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested 26.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stephens Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 1,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Chester Cap invested in 9,744 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Service Automobile Association stated it has 8.36M shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Ny invested in 74,567 shares. Iron Ltd Company owns 1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,084 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.16% or 3,762 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Transamerica Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 11,156 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management has 38,275 shares for 4.74% of their portfolio.