Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Position in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) as Stock Price Declined; Creative Planning Trimmed Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding as Stock Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 61,988 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92M, down from 66,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $216.58. About 474,024 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 1,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 28,137 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.76M, down from 29,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 541,159 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.23M for 10.76 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 68,074 shares to 449,874 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.27 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

