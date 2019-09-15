Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Position by $816,000; Penbrook Management Has Lifted Targa Res Com (TRGP) Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 27,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 561,042 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.33M, down from 588,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 369,821 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 1.49M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 10.68M shares. Coldstream Cap Management Inc holds 0.07% or 20,905 shares. Morgan Stanley has 2.64M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 980 shares. 2,159 are owned by Van Eck Assocs. King Luther Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability reported 48,104 shares stake. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 45,812 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 318,039 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 322,004 are owned by Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability. Westwood Holding Group Inc invested in 356,036 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 271,647 were accumulated by Reaves W H Communication. Aviva Public Ltd holds 83,501 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 7,764 shares.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $37.40M for 12.90 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17,300 shares to 233,835 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,780 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 50.40 million shares or 0.47% less from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.16% or 224,232 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Utd Automobile Association accumulated 6,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 929,741 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 55,416 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Management Us stated it has 21,017 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company reported 135,921 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 3.16M shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 744,430 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 66,961 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 184,174 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 158,194 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).