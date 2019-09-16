Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $3.80 Million; Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) Market Value Rose While Headinvest Has Cut Its Stake by $592,470

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 10,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 8,996 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 19,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 2.74 million shares traded or 50.33% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract; 15/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L CEO MACKENZIE SAYS CO IS MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EXIT FROM ITS ONSHORE US BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 17/04/2018 – NEARLY 1/2 OF CURRENT NICKEL SUPPLY UNFIT FOR BATTERIES: BHP; 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 20/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1600P FROM 1550P; RATING HOLD; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 54,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 295,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.72M, down from 350,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31M shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 44,400 shares to 376,000 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.