Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) as Valuation Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Oarsman Capital Has Lowered Stake by $455,392 as Stock Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 27,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 561,042 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.33 million, down from 588,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 135,839 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 5,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 27,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 2.93 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $220.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 10,323 shares to 31,103 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens (NYSE:OI) by 49,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 33.60 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Lc reported 0% stake. Smead has invested 2.79% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 2.46M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Smithfield holds 2,229 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 0.4% or 4,000 shares. Southport Mngmt accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 37,551 were accumulated by Everett Harris & Com Ca. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company invested in 18.61M shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 0.41% or 124,918 shares. Westwood Gp owns 35,777 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cap Interest accumulated 23.08 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 13,717 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oz LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Davenport & owns 12,734 shares. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated New York owns 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 45,570 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 50.40 million shares or 0.47% less from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Brown Advisory stated it has 1.08 million shares. Ruggie Group accumulated 42 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 577 shares. Everence Capital Management invested in 0.03% or 6,570 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Invesco Limited holds 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 498,346 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 62,434 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 30,633 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 3,200 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 299,511 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors stated it has 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Principal Fin Gru Inc invested in 0.01% or 362,004 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 5,265 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 44,400 shares to 376,000 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

