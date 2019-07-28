Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased By $1.28 Million Its Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) Holding; Argi Investment Services Lifted Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) stake by 19.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 91,608 shares as Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA)’s stock declined 5.66%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 382,325 shares with $5.60 million value, down from 473,933 last quarter. Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va now has $385.39 million valuation. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 46,043 shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 12.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO

Argi Investment Services Llc increased Cvs Health Corporation Com (CVS) stake by 240.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc acquired 14,234 shares as Cvs Health Corporation Com (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 20,156 shares with $1.09M value, up from 5,922 last quarter. Cvs Health Corporation Com now has $72.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 6,857 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 101.20M shares. City Co stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 67,208 were reported by Daiwa Secs. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.24% or 18.12M shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability holds 91,286 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Lc owns 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,098 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company has 0.77% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 131,685 shares. The Florida-based Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bartlett Lc accumulated 0.28% or 133,535 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.18% or 68,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 270,284 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Schafer Cullen has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 45,556 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. On Friday, February 1 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Vanguard Total Stk Mkt Etf (VTI) stake by 51,994 shares to 387,612 valued at $56.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) stake by 7,713 shares and now owns 8,201 shares. Vanguard Allwrld Ex Us Etf (VEU) was reduced too.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why CVS Health Stock Lost 17% Through the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CVS Stock Bears Have Got It All Wrong – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 27. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, February 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $74 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) stake by 10,200 shares to 65,200 valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) stake by 179,726 shares and now owns 216,535 shares. Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was raised too.

More notable recent Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$15.18, Is It Time To Put Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Southern National Bancorp (SONA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Southern National Bancorp (SONA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.