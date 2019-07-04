Stieven Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Holding in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by $6.61 Million; Apg Asset Management Nv Increased Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 79,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.48 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 2.06 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – ANNOUNCING INITIAL GATEWAY CITIES IN CALIFORNIA THAT WOULD OFFER NONSTOP SERVICE PENDING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Philadelphia After Blown Engine: Reports — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines expects bookings to drop after deadly explosion; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Load Factor 81.5%; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 15/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST HAS RAISED ONE-WAY FARES $2 TO $5 SINCE MONDAY; 18/04/2018 – Passengers fail to wear oxygen masks properly aboard emergency Southwest flight; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST ESTIMATES REVENUE IMPACT OF $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION FROM BOOKING SLUMP AFTER ENGINE BLOWOUT; 17/04/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine trouble.…

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 34.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 600,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 553,645 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 37.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP PR 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 8.0C; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q Net $33.1M; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q EPS 15c

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 3.16M shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $115.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,482 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory has invested 0.24% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mariner Lc holds 30,115 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance Com has invested 0.23% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fdx Advsrs invested in 4,689 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 33,729 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Davenport Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Csat Advisory Lp has 0.71% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 27,100 shares. Bokf Na holds 22,356 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 328,947 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp owns 195,836 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amp Cap Invsts Limited has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 96,800 shares to 381,800 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 19,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap accumulated 0.08% or 38,970 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 184,843 shares. Campbell & Com Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,603 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 64,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,145 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 69,768 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd accumulated 415,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 73,225 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 20,787 shares. Citigroup has 225,613 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications reported 110,694 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 648,228 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 74,534 shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0% or 11,361 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Commercial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.14 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.46M for 13.71 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.