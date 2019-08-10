Stieven Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $1.31 Million as Market Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Raised by Truenorth Inc

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 48,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 560,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, down from 608,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60M shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 5% to $11.6B; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 6,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, up from 28,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 20/04/2018 – REG-J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. 2017 Annual Report; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. and China have a lot of negotiations ahead in order to iron out the trade frictions between them, according to Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief China economist; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Trading, Tough Backdrop to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America: Next Stop $25 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 161,000 shares to 869,110 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.77M shares. Apriem Advsr accumulated 246,969 shares. Klingenstein Fields And accumulated 173,867 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Gould Asset Ltd Llc Ca reported 8,164 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Skytop Capital Management Llc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 161,663 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3.76M shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Com stated it has 151,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bragg Financial Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 441,038 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 1.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 168,715 were reported by Jolley Asset Llc. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 0.41% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.72M shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 182,415 shares stake. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,246 shares to 10,690 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,478 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).