Stieven Capital Advisors LP Cut First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Position as Valuation Declined; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Stake in Cerner (CERN) Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 566,771 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51 million, down from 576,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 5,834 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 6.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 447,350 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $11.39 million for 11.15 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 18,163 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 1.28 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation owns 29,830 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 23,182 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 13,788 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co owns 18,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd reported 0.02% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Amer Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 7,898 shares. Bank Of America De stated it has 7,043 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reported 71,198 shares. Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 57,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.65% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 514,936 shares.

More notable recent The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FMB Banking Corporation – Business Wire” on November 01, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Southwest Banc Shares, Inc. – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 116% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Sunshine Financial, Inc. – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Sunshine Financial, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: April 02, 2018.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 151,300 shares to 609,300 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 154,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard ‘A’ (NYSE:MA) by 7,290 shares to 101,027 shares, valued at $23.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 57,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,666 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Abbott (ABT) Hits New 52-Week High on Solid Growth Drivers – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CERN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hill-Rom (HRC) Gains on Product Launch, Prudent Buyouts – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ecolab’s (ECL) New Digital Dashboards to Improve Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Teleflex (TFX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP invested in 0.02% or 72,205 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 8,910 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 648,906 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 53 shares. Davis R M holds 613,227 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.03% or 3,492 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 280,849 shares. Mgmt Professionals Inc has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Willis Investment Counsel has 0.42% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.68% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Wesbanco Bankshares has 6,368 shares. 15,707 were accumulated by Bartlett And Lc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 190,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 7,809 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 57,064 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.