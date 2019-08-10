Stieven Capital Advisors LP Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Position By $1.31 Million; Envision Solar International (EVSI) Shorts Up By 114.81%

Envision Solar International Inc (NASDAQ:EVSI) had an increase of 114.81% in short interest. EVSI’s SI was 5,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 114.81% from 2,700 shares previously. With 25,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Envision Solar International Inc (NASDAQ:EVSI)’s short sellers to cover EVSI’s short positions. The SI to Envision Solar International Inc’s float is 0.01%. The stock increased 6.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 11,747 shares traded. Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVSI) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 7.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp analyzed 48,400 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)'s stock rose 1.39%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 560,500 shares with $15.46M value, down from 608,900 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $268.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60M shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.54 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 161,000 shares to 869,110 valued at $21.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 23,500 shares and now owns 371,838 shares. Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, makes, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.92 million. The firm focuses on creating renewably energized platforms for electric vehicle charging, media and branding, and energy security. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger electric vehicle chargers; EV ARC media electric vehicle chargers with advertising screen; EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; EV ARC HP DC charging electric vehicle chargers; ARC mobility trailers; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products.

